Tragedy reportedly struck as Queen Naomi hosted her yearly children’s party on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

During the children’s event, a stampede took place that left many dead and injured, with many reacting to the tragedy

A Nigerian lady, Damilola Pereira Afolabi, reacted to a tragedy at the funfair conducted by Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Queen Naomi, who recently celebrated her son’s fourth birthday, organised a children’s party at the Islamic High School Bashorun in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The mother of one was set to feed about 5000 children from ages 0 to 13 years across Oyo state.

However, a stampede occurred when the kids rushed to get gifts from the organisers, leading to the death of some.

Lady shares why she doesn’t blame victims at Ibadan stampede

Regarding the stampede, Afolabi, in a Facebook post, said victims should not be blamed because one didn’t know how their situation was.

She also sympathised with the families that lost their loved ones.

Her words:

“My heart goes out to the victims of Ibadan stampede, may Almighty console you all. I see people saying just because of Food but I learnt that some kids won scholarships last year and a teenager won a car.

“People are looking for means to be relieved of some burden. Yet, I don't blame them, some people's situations are worse than you can perceive. May our good intentions not be used against us.”

Nigerians react to stampede at Ibadan funfair

Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared how the tragedy could have been avoided at Queen Naomi’s children’s fair in Ibadan.

He also stated a personal example of how charity events should be well organised to avoid overcrowding at the venue.

Another man, Praise Fowewe, said the authorities and organisers failed to protect the children. He told the authorities, the organisers, and all those responsible for ensuring the event remained safe that they failed in their duties.

