Sources on Thursday, December 19, revealed that the chairman of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, is unconscious and hospitalized in Ibadan after the devastating funfair incident

The Oyo state police command has also confirmed that the incident has claimed the lives of 35 minors and seven persons including ex-Queen of Ife, Naomi Silekunola, have been arrested

Oriyomi Hamzat, reportedly played a key role in promoting the funfair but the outcome has reportedly overwhelmed him, leading to his current condition

Oyo state, Ibadan - Oriyomi Hamzat, the chairman of Agidigbo FM, an Ibadan-based radio station that promoted the children’s funfair which turned tragic, has been admitted to an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Ibadan tragedy: Agidigbo FM chairman hospitalised

According to reports making the rounds on Thursday, December 19, Hamzat has been unconscious since Wednesday, December 18, and is currently receiving medical attention at a local facility.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, attributed his condition to the shock from the tragic incident at the funfair, which resulted in the deaths of over 35 people, mostly children, and left many others injured.

Speaking further, the source explained that Hamzat’s inability to cope with the shock of the tragedy led to his current unconscious state.

“The chairman of Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, is currently unconscious and in an undisclosed hospital. Due to the tragic event that happened yesterday (Wednesday), he could not handle the shock and passed out,” the source said.

The Guardian and The Nation confirmed the development in their publication on Thursday, December 19.

Ibadan tragedy: Tinubu demands probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu called for a thorough investigation into the stampede at an Ibadan funfair, that claimed the lives of 35 minors.

Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of Ife, and several others have been arrested by the Oyo state police after a tragic stampede at a children’s funfair in Ibadan.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday, expressed sorrow over the deadly stampede, called for urgent reforms to prevent similar tragedies and demanded justice for the victims.

