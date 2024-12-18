A fun fair at Islamic High School in Ibadan, meant to bring joy, has turned into a deadly disaster as many children died during a stampede

Reacting, the Oyo state government has ordered an investigation into the tragedy that left over 30 children dead and others injured following a stampede

The state commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, confirmed in a statement and shared further details

Oyo state, Ibadan - No fewer than 30 children have reportedly died from a stampede at a children’s funfair in Ibadan.

Ibadan stampede: How the children died

According to reports making the rounds on Wednesday, December 18, the unfortunate event occurred at the Islamic High School in the Bashorun area, which was intended to provide 5000 naira to 5000 children.

TVC News reported that things took a devastating turn when the number of children exceeded the expected 5,000, leading to a struggle for entry.

It was gathered that the event was organised by a former queen of the Ooni of Ife in collaboration with a popular radio station in Ibadan.

However, The Punch reported that over 30 children lost their lives, with many others injured during the incident.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the state commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, confirmed that the stampede occurred at a private children’s funfair at Basorun Islamic High School.

Oyelade stated that the government swiftly mobilised a rapid response team following the breaking of the incident.

Ibadan stampede: Oyo govt mourns, orders probe

Reacting, the Oyo state government led by Governor Seyi Makinde mourned the loss of lives and stated that they were unaware of the event until the tragic news emerged.

As reported by The Punch, the deputy governor Adebayo Lawal visited one of the hospitals where some injured children were taken to for medical attention and requested that the organizers turn themselves in for further questioning.

Unfortunately, the doctor confirmed that four children were brought in dead, while others are still receiving treatment.

