The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has reacted to the death of over 3o children at a funfair in Ibadan

Oba Olakulehin urged Governor Seyi Makinde to conduct a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident

The traditional ruler said the investigation is necessary to prevent future occurrences and hold the culprits accountable

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has expressed sadness over the loss over the death of over 30 children during a stampede at a children’s carnival

Legit.ng recalls that the tragic incident occurred at Islamic High School, Basorun, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Wednesday, December 18.

The Olubadan commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The monarch urged Governor Seyi Mkainde-led state government to investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences and hold the culprits accountable.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Oluibadan’s Chief Press Secretary, Olugbemiga Ayoade, on Thursday, December 19.

“We implore the State Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident, bring those responsible to justice, and establish protocols for organising and managing such events, especially when they involve the younger generation.”

The paramount ruler also called on parents and guardians to prioritise the safety of their children and wards at all times.

Legit.ng recalls that Makinde halted the Ibadan funfair, deployed security and medical personnel, and secured the venue to prevent further harm.

The governor confirmed the detention of the event's organizers and reassured the public that all responsible parties would face justice after thorough investigations.

Police take action as 32 children killed a Ibadan Funfair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state police command reacted to the death of over 32 children at a funfair in Ibadan, the state capital.

Legit.ng reports that the tragic incident occurred during a stampede while participants were trying to break through the main gate of the venue.

The state police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, said the command has commenced an investigation into the tragic incident.

