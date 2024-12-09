An allegation of bullying at Beautiful Beginning Academy, Zone E Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja, has been made

A student, simply identified as Imtiyas, was reporetdly chained by some SS3 boys in the school, who proceeded to record the act

NAPTIP reacted to the incident, describing it as "unacceptable" and advising the guardian of the purported victim to reach out to it immediately

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Some X users are seeking justice for one Imtiyas, a male student of Beautiful Beginning Academy, Zone E Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja, who was allegedly bullied by his schoolmates.

Vanguard newspaper noted the incident on Monday, December 9.

In an SOS post on Saturday night, December 7, accompanied by a video, @abuja_gist stated that it was not the first time Imtiyas has been subjected to bullying.

The tweet partly reads:

“Imtiyas was chained like an animal by some SS3 boys in the school, who went as far as recording this horrifying act. Being a boarding school, his mother was unaware of the situation. It was only when a sibling visited the school to deliver something that they found Imtiyas in a frail state. That was when the truth came to light. He was immediately taken home and hospitalised."

In the video seen by Legit.ng, the victim was seen squatting while an individual ordered him to "lie down". The boy obliged as his 'tormentors' continued.

The poster added:

"I have spoken to his mother and obtained her consent to raise this issue. We stand with Imtiyas and his family, and we will not rest until justice is served.

"This is a call to all Nigerian bloggers, activists, and concerned citizens: let’s amplify this injustice. Together, we can demand accountability and ensure no child has to endure such cruelty again."

Legit.ng reports that the 25-second video has garnered over 95,000 views, 70+ replies, and more than 620 reposts.

Watch the clip below as posted by Leadership newspaper on Monday, December 9:

Bullying in Abuja school: NAPTIP, police react

Meanwhile, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has reacted to the incident.

NAPTIP, via its official X account, wrote on Sunday, December 8:

"This is unacceptable, we advise the guardian of this boy to reach out to us immediately."

In the same vein, Josephine Adeh, police public relations officer (PPRO) in the FCT, said her colleagues are investigating the matter.

She wrote on X on Sunday, December 8:

"We are on it already."

Nigerians condemn alleged bullying in Abuja school

Internet users who reacted condemned the incident, calling on relevant authorities to probe the allegation.

Legit.ng captures some X comments below:

@EffiomAntigha5 wrote:

"They need to be fished out immediately for prosecution."

Damilola Okubanjo commented:

"Who raised these boys? What is happening in homes?"

@france_ssa tweeted:

"I honestly do not know why any school would condone bullying. You raise children to be the future leaders and they should be raised right.

"Do not open a boarding school if you cannot enforce a zero tolerance policy against the bullying."

Bullying recorded at Abuja British school

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a female student was assaulted by her schoolmates at Lead British International School, Abuja.

Two of the ‘bullies’ were identified.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng