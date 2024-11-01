A domestic dispute in Ibadan’s Adegbayi area has led to the tragic death of 39-year-old Olusegun Tinubu, allegedly at the hands of his wife, Comfort Tinubu

The incident reportedly escalated from an argument over bedroom access, resulting in Comfort allegedly stabbing her husband in the back

Police have transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, where authorities have launched a full investigation

A domestic dispute has led to the death of a 39-year-old man, Olusegun Tinubu, who was allegedly stabbed by his wife, Comfort Tinubu, in the Gbeyi community of the Adegbayi area of Ibadan.

The incident reportedly took place around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, following a heated argument over Comfort allegedly locking Olusegun out of the bedroom.

Man fatally stabbed by wife in heated argument

The couple, married for about three years, share two young children. Sources reveal that the confrontation escalated, eventually resulting in a physical altercation in which Comfort allegedly stabbed her husband in the back.

Local authorities have responded swiftly to the incident. Initial reports were filed at the Gbagi Police Station, but the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Iyaganku, Ibadan, for further investigation.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed that the Homicide Department is currently handling the case.

Osifeso said:

"The case is under investigation at the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”

Husband allegedly murders pregnant wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a shocking incident that has left the community of Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu, in Lagos State reeling, a 30-year-old man, Motunrayo Olaniyi, allegedly stabbed his newlywed wife, Olajumoke, to death.

The tragic event unfolded on Friday following a heated argument between the couple. According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, Motunrayo stabbed his 25-year-old wife multiple times during the altercation, locked her in their room, and set it on fire.

Hundeyin added that the suspect also inflicted wounds on himself after committing the act.

