Comfort Tinubu Kills Husband as Fight Escalated at Home, Reason Emerges
- A domestic dispute in Ibadan’s Adegbayi area has led to the tragic death of 39-year-old Olusegun Tinubu, allegedly at the hands of his wife, Comfort Tinubu
- The incident reportedly escalated from an argument over bedroom access, resulting in Comfort allegedly stabbing her husband in the back
- Police have transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, where authorities have launched a full investigation
A domestic dispute has led to the death of a 39-year-old man, Olusegun Tinubu, who was allegedly stabbed by his wife, Comfort Tinubu, in the Gbeyi community of the Adegbayi area of Ibadan.
The incident reportedly took place around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, following a heated argument over Comfort allegedly locking Olusegun out of the bedroom.
Man fatally stabbed by wife in heated argument
Police arrest 16-year-old girl accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend, 4 others in Edo, release their names
The couple, married for about three years, share two young children. Sources reveal that the confrontation escalated, eventually resulting in a physical altercation in which Comfort allegedly stabbed her husband in the back.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Local authorities have responded swiftly to the incident. Initial reports were filed at the Gbagi Police Station, but the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Iyaganku, Ibadan, for further investigation.
Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed that the Homicide Department is currently handling the case.
Osifeso said:
"The case is under investigation at the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”
Husband allegedly murders pregnant wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a shocking incident that has left the community of Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu, in Lagos State reeling, a 30-year-old man, Motunrayo Olaniyi, allegedly stabbed his newlywed wife, Olajumoke, to death.
The tragic event unfolded on Friday following a heated argument between the couple. According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, Motunrayo stabbed his 25-year-old wife multiple times during the altercation, locked her in their room, and set it on fire.
Hundeyin added that the suspect also inflicted wounds on himself after committing the act.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) With more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee), Basit Jamiu works as an editor at Legit Nigeria. He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.