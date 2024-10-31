Operatives of the Katsina state police command have arrested a teenager for killing his stepmother

The 16-year-old boy, Nuhu Haruna, was arrested in the Dutsinma local government area of Katsina state

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, said the teenager was arrested at about 1:00 p.m on Saturday, October 21, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Katsina state - A 16-year-old boy, Nuhu Haruna, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his stepmother in the Dutsinma local government area of Katsina state.

The Police public relations officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, said the teenager was arrested following a violent altercation with his 40-year-old stepmother, Rabi Haruna.

The teenager was arrested On October 21, 2024, at about 1:00 p.m Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Sadiq made this known while parading the suspect at the Command headquarters on Wednesday, October 30, The Punch reports.

“On October 21, 2024, at about 1:00 p.m., the command arrested one Nuhu Haruna, male, aged 16, of Fenza village, Dutsinma LGA, over a case of culpable homicide.

“The suspect reportedly struck his stepmother with a stick on her stomach during a misunderstanding, leading to her untimely death.”

The police spokesperson also shared details about other suspects involved in kidnapping and homicide cases across the state.

Legit.ng recalls that a woman identified as Aminat Akanni was arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly abducting two of her stepchildren, Lateef, 7, and Nofisat, 4 in 2014.

Aminat killed one of her stepchildren, four-year-old Nofisat by pushing her into a soak-away pit.

She was said to have carried out the horrible act to punish her husband, Moshood Mubo who refused to buy Sallah clothes for her son.

Gombe man stabs 65-year-old aunt to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a tragic incident in Gombe State saw 31-year-old Jonathan James allegedly stab his 65-year-old aunt, Ramatu Musa.

Local authorities responded quickly to a distress call received at 2:15 a.m., but despite their efforts, Musa was pronounced dead.

The police apprehended James at the scene and recovered the knife used in the attack, with officials emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice for Musa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng