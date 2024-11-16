A shocking stabbing attack at a college in Yixing City, China, has left eight dead and 17 injured, with the suspect now in custody

The attacker, a 21-year-old former student, reportedly acted out of frustration over his graduation certificate and internship pay

This tragedy follows another recent incident in Zhuhai, where a motorist killed 35 people in a deliberate car rampage

A devastating stabbing attack at the Wuxi Vocational College of Arts and Technology in Yixing City, Jiangsu province, has left eight people dead and 17 injured, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening.

Eight Dead, 17 Injured in Stabbing at Chinese College, Former Student Confesses. Photo credit: Morsa via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from the Yixing Public Security Bureau, a 21-year-old former student identified by his surname Xu is believed to be responsible for the attack.

Details of the Incident

Xu, who graduated from the college earlier this year, reportedly carried out the attack due to grievances over not receiving his graduation certificate and dissatisfaction with his internship pay.

Police said Xu confessed to the crime after being apprehended at the scene. Efforts are said to be ongoing to treat the injured and conduct a thorough investigation.

A Recent String of Tragedies

This attack comes just days after a deadly vehicle rampage in Zhuhai, a city in southern China. On Monday, a 62-year-old man, identified only as Fan, drove a small off-road vehicle into pedestrians exercising at a sports center, killing 35 people.

Fan was detained after attempting to flee the scene and was found to have self-inflicted severe neck injuries. Police cited a financial dispute stemming from his divorce as a potential motive.

