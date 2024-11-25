Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Katsina, Katsina state - Labour disruptions are likely in five Nigerian states over the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Legit.ng reports that although the targeted commencement of the strike is Sunday, December 1, workers in Cross River state have commenced a two-day warning strike. In several other states, there is tension between Labour and governments.

Minimum wage is important in Nigeria because it helps to improve the living standards of workers and their families. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Recall labour on Sunday, November 24, asked workers in states where the new N70,000 minimum wage is not being paid or where there is no agreement on terms of payment to proceed on strike.

Legit.ng highlights the states where strikes loom:

1) Cross River

The organised labour unions in Cross River state have embarked on a two-day warning strike to protest the non-implementation of the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage.

Legit.ng monitored the exercise across the metropolis on Monday, November 25, and observed a high level of compliance with the strike directive.

2) Katsina

The Katsina state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) threatened to issue an ultimatum to the state government by Tuesday, November 26.

The union said that if no positive response from the government is received, it will align with the directive issued by its national body during their recent meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Speaking with The Nation, the NLC chairman for Katsina state, Hussain Hamisu, expressed concerns over the delay in negotiations with the state government regarding the payment of arrears for the new minimum wage.

3) Jigawa

The Jigawa branch of the NLC has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike following the state government’s failure to implement N70,000 approved minimum wage.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) gave the directive in a circular jointly endorsed and sent to all affiliates.

4) Zamfara

The NLC has demanded the immediate implementation of the national minimum wage of N70,000 by the Zamfara government.

The labour union in the state hinted that it would commence an indefinite strike by December 1 over the new minimum wage non-compliance.

A notice from the NLC, Zamfara State Council, partly reads:

"All affiliate unions in the state have endorsed the ultimatum given to the state government to implement the minimum wage by the end of November 2024.

“Failure to implement the wage will compel the NLC and its affiliates to embark on an indefinite industrial action, effectively shutting down the state from December 1, 2024."

5) Imo

Meanwhile, authorities in Imo state agreed to pay the minimum wage, but the government said it is working out modalities for payment with labour.

Civil servants said at the weekend that they were anxiously waiting for the implementation. The workers urged the government and the state NLC leadership to expedite the ongoing negotiations on the issue. Amid the wait, Austin Chilakpu, the special adviser on labour to Hope Uzodimma told The Nation that the governor “needs every detail to conclude” on when to begin the implementation.

The newspaper reported on Monday, November 25, that there is tension between labour and governments in Imo. This pressure may culminate in a strike action.

Lawmaker urges implementation of new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akinlayo Kolawole, the lawmaker representing Ekiti North federal constituency II in the national assembly, called on state governors yet to implement the new minimum wage to adhere.

Kolawole hailed Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for signing the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, saying the “laudable gesture showed commitment to workers’ welfare.” The lawmaker stated that implementing the new minimum wage would ease the people's sufferings amid economic hardship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng