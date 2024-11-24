In July 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved an increase in the minimum wage for Nigerian workers in Katsina and other states, from N30,000 to N70,000

However, the implementation by governors has been gradual, with some still yet to adopt the new minimum wage

While several states have pledged to meet the N70,000 minimum wage, others have gone further, committing to pay amounts higher than the federal mandate

Katsina, Katsina state - As focus remains on the new national minimum wage, the Katsina branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said if by Monday, November 25, there is no positive indication from the state government, it would declare an indefinite strike.

According to the state branch of the NLC, the likely strike complies with the directive from the NLC's national executive council (NEC) at the last meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

As attention remains on the new national minimum wage, the Katsina chapter of the NLC has asked its members to prepare for an indefinite strike. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

On Sunday afternoon, November 24, The Nation quoted Hussain Hamisu, NLC chairman for Katsina, as expressing concerns over the delay in negotiations with the state government regarding the payment of arrears for the new minimum wage.

He said:

’’The ongoing committee work on the implementation of the new minimum wage, inaugurated by the state government, has ended following the expiration of their deadline date.

’If by tomorrow Monday, there were (sic) no positive indication from the state government, we shall declare an indefinite strike in compliance with the directive from the NEC of the NLC at the last meeting in Port Harcourt."

Legit.ng recalls that in October, the Katsina state government inaugurated a 15-member committee to guide the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

Deputy governor Farouk Lawal promised that the state government will adopt workable strategies and work tirelessly to submit the report within the stipulated time (three weeks).

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akinlayo Kolawole, the lawmaker representing Ekiti North federal constituency II in the national assembly, called on state governors yet to implement the new minimum wage to adhere.

Kolawole hailed Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for signing the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, saying the “laudable gesture showed commitment to workers’ welfare.” The lawmaker stated that implementing the new minimum wage would ease the people's sufferings amid economic hardship.

