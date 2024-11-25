Despite Governor Otu's plea, organised labour has commenced the two-day warning strike over non-implementation of the new minimum wage

The NLC and TUC in Cross River state are protesting the non-implementation of the N70,000 wage, calling on Governor Otu to align with the federal government’s decision

At the moment, the action has grounded business activities as government offices are closed and workers absent from their duties

Organized labour unions, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union (TUC) counterpart, have embarked on a two-day warning strike over the new minimum wage.

Why labour declared 2-day strike

The industrial action taking place in Cross River state was to protest the non-implementation of the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage.

As reported by TVC News, the exercise is ongoing across the metropolis and there is a high level of compliance with the strike directive.

All government offices were found to be closed, with workers absent from their duty posts.

The unions’ decision to embark on the warning strike is aimed at pressing the state government to implement the new minimum wage, which was recently approved by the Federal Government.

Strike: Governor begs NLC, TUC

Legit.ng reported that Cross River state governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, earlier urged organised labour to call off their two-day warning strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

The state-wide strike, which is scheduled to begin at midnight on Sunday, November 24, is expected to conclude on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, urged organised labour in the state to reconsider its planned warning strike.

Odey said:

"Governor Otu places great importance on the welfare of the workforce."

NLC sends message to governors over minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC said nothing had changed about his December 1 ultimatum to state governors who failed to implement the new minimum wage.

The NLC announced the end of November 2024 as the deadline for the new minimum wage implementation. It was gathered that many state governors are trying to meet the deadline.

The NLC’s head of protocol and public relations, Benson Upah, said the December 1 ultimatum to state governors still stands - “Yes, the ultimatum still stands. Nothing has changed.”

