Cross Rivers state government has reacted to the two-day warning strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage

The organised has vowed to commence the two-day warning strike at midnight on Sunday, November 24

Governor Bassey Edet Otu urged the NLC and TUC to call off their planned state-wide strike and join in creating a better Cross River for all its residents

Cross River state, Calabar - Cross River state governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trades Union Congress (TUC) to call off their two-day warning strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

The planned state-wide strike is to commence at midnight on Sunday, November 24, and conclude on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey urged organized labor in the state to reconsider its planned warning strike.

Odet stated this during the 5th State Solemn Assembly held at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar on Saturday, November 23.

“Governor Otu places great importance on the welfare of the workforce,”

Odey called on organized labour to join Governor Otu in his efforts to enhance the well-being of the state.

He stated that Governor Otu is dedicated to enhancing conditions for active and retired workers, which includes addressing backlogs of gratuities, ensuring timely pension payments, and executing overdue promotions.

He also asserted that the Cross River state government intends to provide a salary exceeding the proposed ₦70,000 national minimum wage.

NLC sends message to governors over minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said nothing has changed about his December 1 ultimatum to state governors who fail to implement the new minimum wage.

The NLC has announced the end of November 2024 as the deadline for the new minimum wage implementation. It is gathered that many state governors are trying to meet the deadline.

The NLC’s Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Benson Upah, said the December 1 ultimatum to state governors still stands - “Yes, the ultimatum still stands. Nothing has changed.”

