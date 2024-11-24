The organised labour in Jigawa has threatened to shut down operations in the state over the non-implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage

The group said they would not guarantee industrial harmony from Sunday, December 1, 2024, if the state government failed to concretise plans to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage

NLC leaders in Jigawa explained that the government appeared not committed to the implementation of the new wage

Dutse, Jigawa state - The Jigawa state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike following the state government’s failure to implement the approved N70,000 minimum wage.

In a circular jointly signed by NLC Chairman, Sunusi Alhassan, and Trade Union Congress (TUC) helmsman, Bashir Tijjani Abubakar, the unions expressed their readiness to commence industrial action if the state government does not fulfil its commitment by Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The Nigerian Tribune noted the NLC’s stance.

A report by The Guardian cited the circular as indicating that the civil servants are prepared for the industrial action.

The notice reads:

“All affiliates and organs in the state are to begin mobilisation for full compliance with this directive if the state government fails to pay the new minimum wage by the last day of November 2024.”

It added:

“Even as we await the formal invitation to the agreement signing, we must remain conscious of the need to comply with the directive of the national secretariat of the NLC and the TUC for all State Councils where the N70,000 minimum wage has not been fully implemented to proceed on strike beginning from the 1st day of December 2024”.

Legit.ng reports that the minimum wage is important in Nigeria's challenging economy. This is because a higher minimum wage can give employees more disposable income to meet basic needs and improve their standard of living. Many workers often call for increased salaries to cater for their welfare.

