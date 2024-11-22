Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Akinlayo Kolawole, the lawmaker representing Ekiti North federal constituency II in the national assembly, on Friday, November 22, called on state governors yet to implement the new minimum wage to adhere.

Kolawole made the call in a statement released on Friday, November 22, obtained by Legit.ng.

The lawmaker stated that implementing the new minimum wage would ease the people's sufferings amid economic hardship.

Kolawole hailed Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for signing the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, saying the “laudable gesture showed commitment to workers’ welfare.”

The Ekiti politician said:

“It is necessary for other state governors who are yet to implement the new minimum wage to do so and as well implement other policies and programmes with human faces.

“Apart from being a matter of law, implementation of the new minimum wage in the country has become a necessity because of the present economic realities in the country especially the skyrocketing increase in the prices of food items and other commodities."

He added:

“The N30,000 minimum wage obtainable before now was already outdated going by the astronomical increase in the prices of the commodity, building materials, transportation, and essential services among others across the land.”

Minimum wage: Labour leaders send warning message

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as workers insist there is a need to adjust their salaries taking into consideration the consequential effect of the new minimum wage, labour leaders in Nigeria described states that are delaying the payment of the N70,000 pay as violators of human rights.

The Minimum Wage Act took effect in July following the signing of the bill by President Bola Tinubu on the 29th of that month.

Source: Legit.ng