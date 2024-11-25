Ndukwe Ayansi and five others have been accused of selling and diverting materials meant for the state’s Ministry of Health

Governor Nwifuru uncovered their activity when he personally spotted a Toyota Dyana truck loading government documents from the Ministry of Health’s warehouse, prompting further investigation

The governor’s chief press secretary, Monday Uzor, in a statement, disclosed that Nwifuru ordered the arrest and prosecution of the individuals

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has ordered the arrest and prosecution of Ndukwe Ayansi and five others for allegedly selling and diverting materials meant for the state’s Ministry of Health.

How 6 health ministry officials landed into trouble

The governor’s chief press secretary, Monday Uzor, made this known via a statement released to the press on Sunday, November 24.

According to the statement, the governor, on his way to inspect a project, saw a Toyota Dyana truck loading registers, books and other materials from the warehouse in the Ministry of Health.

The items moved from the ministry's warehouse included critical patient data, raising alarms about possible data security risks and identity theft.

According to Mr Uzor, the governor's chief press secretary, all materials in question were sold illegally, without any approval from the state government.

Governor Nwifuru's decision to involve law enforcement and the judiciary ensures that the individuals involved in this breach of trust will face serious legal consequences.

“The governor drove in and made inquiries but not satisfied with answers, he probed further and discovered that patients’ data registers, cards and a host of other documents were moved into the vehicle.

“It was also discovered that all the documents had been sold without government approval,” Mr Uzor said.

Mr Uzor said the suspects have been handed over to the police while the investigation continues.

PremiumTimes and The Guardian confirmed the development in their publication on Monday, November 25.

Ebonyi indigenes advise Governor Nwifuru

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) advised Governor Nwifuru's administration to change its direction.

The group urged the government to address issues with factual and evidence-based details rather than resorting to name-calling and abuse.

The AEISCID also advised the Nwifuru-led administration to prioritise impactful projects that positively impact the common man.

