Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state has convened an emergency security meeting in Lokoja, the state capital, to address the indigenes of Isanlu and the Fulani settlers after the latter alleged that one of them was killed by indigenes of the community.

Kogi governor Ododo reacts as tension rises in the state. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

The governor summoned the emergency security meeting to listen to both sides and take action to guarantee peace and security.

A statement released on Monday, November 25, stated that this is to forestall reprisal attacks that could threaten the community.

According to the statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, the meeting was successful as both parties accepted the governor’s position that they should embrace peace.

Fanwo said the Governor had to cut short his brief journey to Abuja, where he was to receive an award, to return to the State to stem the “rising security temperatures in Isanlu”.

He said:

“The Governor had a robust meeting with the people of Isanlu and the Fulanis yesterday in Government House, Lokoja where he listened to their grievances and addressed them accordingly.

“He frowned at a situation where people would take laws into their hands by killing fellow humans, saying such is not acceptable and that perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law.

“He has directed that some traditional rulers in the affected areas be properly interrogated in order to get to the root of the matter. He has also directed that a particular traditional ruler be suspended due to his role in the saga.”

Read more about Kogi state here:

Kogi governor approves N600m for 2025 WASSCE students

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Kogi government approved the payment of the 2024/2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for student in the state.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo approved N600 million for 18,734 students in public secondary schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, said the payment is in line with the Free Examination Fee for Pupils in Public Schools Law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng