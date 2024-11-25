Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state has disclosed his intention to embark on annual leav

The governor's intention was disclosed in a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday morning, November 25

According to the release sighted by Legit.ng, Diri noted that he had delegated power to govern the state to his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri has announced his plan to take an annual leave, as communicated to top public officials and the citizens.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, November 25, Diri said it has been a very busy year for him since his administration's inauguration for the second term in February 2024.

Governor Diri transmits power to the deputy and embarks on leave. Photo credit: @govdouyediri

Bayelsa governor proceeds on leave

In his notice, Governor Diri assured Bayelsa residents that his absence "will not in any way affect governance in the state" as his lieutenant, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, "has the mandate to take charge of all state functions". He, however, did not stipulate the exact duration of his leave.

Diri added:

"My absence shall not in any way cause delay in the execution of all ongoing projects and programmes by various ministries, agencies and departments.

"Happy new week, all, as I officially proceed on my leave."

