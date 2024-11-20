JUST IN: Gunshots, Death as Soldiers, Police Clash in Ebonyi, Details Surface
- A clash between some policemen on duty and a military man has resulted in the death of a passerby who was hit by a discharged bullet Ebonyi state on Wednesday, November 20
- Legit.ng learnt gathered that the incident happened at the Ugwuachara axis of the town following a squabble between policemen on a ‘stop and search’ duty and a military man on a bike
- The Ebonyi state commissioner for police, Adaku Uche-Anya, confirmed the unfortunate development
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Ugwuachara, Ebonyi state - A labourer was killed, and three others were injured during a clash between a soldier and police officers in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.
As reported by The Punch, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, November 20, in Ugwuachara village.
The deceased was hit by a stray bullet when the policemen allegedly tried to disarm the soldier who was on mufti.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
The soldier is said to be serving in Operation Kachayanma in Katsina but on a pass in Ebonyi state.
Soldiers-police clash in Ebonyi: CP reacts
Adaku Uche-Anya, the state commissioner of police (CP), confirmed the incident, according to The Sun.
She explained:
“The soldier was trying to disarm one of the policemen when the bullet discharged and hit a bystander. It was not a case of the policemen opening fire on bystanders. One person died, and three others are injured but are responding to treatment in hospital.
“We have identified the soldier, who is stationed in Kaduna. Both the soldier and the policemen involved are in our custody.”
Read more Ebonyi state:
- Ebonyi: Man sets home on fire after argument with wife, family narrowly escapes
- Ex-Ebonyi commissioner dumps PDP for APC, gives reasons
- Governor Nwifuru approves new minimum wage for Ebonyi workers
Gunmen kill man in Ebonyi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ebonyi state police command confirmed the horrifying murder of 48-year-old Michael Nnaji, a native of Amuri in the Nkanu local government area of Enugu state.
The incident occurred in Amaka Ngbo community where Nnaji resided.
The police stated that it had commenced investigations into the alleged murder.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.