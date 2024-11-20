A clash between some policemen on duty and a military man has resulted in the death of a passerby who was hit by a discharged bullet Ebonyi state on Wednesday, November 20

Legit.ng learnt gathered that the incident happened at the Ugwuachara axis of the town following a squabble between policemen on a ‘stop and search’ duty and a military man on a bike

The Ebonyi state commissioner for police, Adaku Uche-Anya, confirmed the unfortunate development

Ugwuachara, Ebonyi state - A labourer was killed, and three others were injured during a clash between a soldier and police officers in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

As reported by The Punch, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, November 20, in Ugwuachara village.

The deceased was hit by a stray bullet when the policemen allegedly tried to disarm the soldier who was on mufti.

The soldier is said to be serving in Operation Kachayanma in Katsina but on a pass in Ebonyi state.

Soldiers-police clash in Ebonyi: CP reacts

Adaku Uche-Anya, the state commissioner of police (CP), confirmed the incident, according to The Sun.

She explained:

“The soldier was trying to disarm one of the policemen when the bullet discharged and hit a bystander. It was not a case of the policemen opening fire on bystanders. One person died, and three others are injured but are responding to treatment in hospital.

“We have identified the soldier, who is stationed in Kaduna. Both the soldier and the policemen involved are in our custody.”

