Your Govt is Directionless, Ebonyi Indigenes Advise Governor Nwifuru on What to Do
- The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has advised Governor Francis Nwifuru's administration to change its direction
- The group urged the government to address issues with factual and evidence-based details rather than resorting to name-calling and abuse,
- The AEISCID also advised the Nwifuru-led administration to prioritise impactful projects that positively impact the common man
Abakaloki, Ebonyi state—A governance and accountability group, the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID), has cautioned Governor Francis Nwifuru's administration to change its direction, describing it as "directionless."
In a statement signed by AEISCID's president general, Amb. Pascal Oluchukwu, the group urged the government to address issues raised against it with factual and evidence-based details rather than resorting to name-calling and abuse.
Nwifuru warned against attacks on opposition figures
The group also cautioned against stifling the voices of opposition, stating that democracy allows for a plurality of opinions and that the voice of opposition is crucial in redirecting the government to do things right.
Specifically, AEISCID demanded an apology from the "Unwuekumenyi" forum for its inflammatory comments about Chief Ifeanyi Odii, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s 2023 governorship candidate.
"The government's media handlers should learn how to address issues raised against it with factual and evidence-based details without necessarily calling names or abusing individuals whose public and even private accomplishments they can never attain," the statement read in part.
Nwifuru advised to prioritise impactful projects
The statement further cautioned against embarking on projects that have no direct bearing on the lives of Ebonyi people. AEISCID maintained that the airport project was not a priority for the poverty-ridden state.
Instead, the group urged the Nwifuru-led administration to adjust its policy direction to positively impact the common man rather than lavishing resources on the already rich and powerful.
Ex-Ebonyi commissioner dumps PDP for APC
In other news, Abia Onyike, a former Commissioner in Ebonyi state, recently announced his defection from the PDP to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Onyike announced this at a formal ceremony held in Owutu Edda Ward in the Edda local government area.
