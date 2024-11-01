PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has heavily criticized President Tinubu's government for keeping underage children in police detention (cell)

Atiku spoke on Friday after a minor, who is among 76 persons set to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja for participating in the EndBadGovernance protest, collapsed before the commencement of the trial

Atiku condemned the move and highlighted the violation of the Child’s Rights Act, asserting that children have the right to protest peacefully against policies affecting them

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has condemned President Bola Tinubu-led federal government for detaining and prosecuting children in connection with the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

Atiku blasts Tinubu for prosecuting minors. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that the protesters were arraigned for participating in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest against hunger and economic hardship held in August 2024.

In a viral video, one of the minors fainted while standing trial before the federal high court in Abuja on Friday, November 1.

The incident forced the judge to leave the courtroom while lawyers rushed the victim to the court clinic.

"Even underage children are not spared": Atiku blasts Tinubu

Reacting, Atiku, in a post shared on his X page on Friday, criticized the administration’s actions as indicative of broader systemic inhumanity.

Atiku tweeted:

"A disturbing video of malnourished children being arraigned before a Federal High Court on the orders of the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has been brought to my notice.

"The horrible scene reminiscent of a Nuazi concentration camp once again reflects the low premium the current government places on the lives of the vulnerable, especially children.

"For emphasis, Section 11 of the Child’s Rights Act guarantees dignity of the child.

"Children who are the most affected by these policies have every right to protest peacefully, as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Child Rights Act. A nation can be assessed by the way it treats its most vulnerable citizens. It is saddening that even underage children are not spared from the wickedness of T Pain.

"The disturbing condition under which the alleged accused children were brought to court projects the very justification for their participation in the protest in the first place. -AA

Court grants N10m bail each to 72 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 72 #EndBadGovernance protesters have been granted bail by a federal high court in Abuja on Friday, November 1.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted N10 million bail to the 72 arraigned and an protesters alongside other conditions.

The defendants who participated in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest against economic hardship were mostly minors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng