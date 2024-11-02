Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has called for the reversal of the court's judgment stopping CBN from releasing the Rivers state allocation

The Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order over the failure of the state government to comply with a court order on the legitimacy of the faction of the state House of Assembly

Rivers has been experiencing a political crisis soon after Governor Siminalayi Fubara resumed office and began a rift with his godfather, Nyesom Wike

Peter Obi, the Labour Party leader and 2023 presidential candidate, has spoken out against a recent court ruling that withholds funds from Rivers State, calling it "disturbing" and urging its reversal.

According to Obi, this ruling has far-reaching implications for the people who depend on these funds, including pensioners, healthcare workers, teachers, civil servants, and everyday citizens already struggling with severe hardship.

Obi emphasized that leaders should prioritize the well-being of the less privileged and vulnerable in their decisions and actions. He believes that the court's decision will only exacerbate the challenges faced by these individuals, potentially pushing them into further distress or even untimely deaths.

Why court stopped Rivers' allocation

The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation to withhold the Rivers state allocation until the state House of Assembly is properly constituted.

The Rivers State crisis has gained national attention. There has been a long-standing quarrel between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. This latest development has sparked concerns about the impact on the state's economy and the livelihoods of its citizens.

Obi maintains that his stance is consistent with his focus on issues that directly impact the masses, particularly the suffering poor of Nigeria. The former Anambra governor said he has consistently refrained from name-calling and personal disputes, choosing to prioritise everyday Nigerians' well-being.

