Court grants N10m bail each to 72 #EndBadGovernance protesters

72 #EndBadGovernance protesters have been granted bail by a federal high court in Abuja on Friday, November 1

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted N10 million bail to the 72 arraigned and an protesters alongside other conditions

The defendants who participated in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest against economic hardship were mostly minors

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a federal high court in Abuja has granted N10 million bail to 72 #EndBadGovernance protesters on Friday, November 1.

Legit.ng recalls that the protesters were arraigned for participating in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest against hunger and economic hardship in August.

Civil servant, and the other should be a family member i.e parent or sibling. Photo credit: @valencia_cute5

Source: Twitter

The protesters, mostly minors were charged with alleged treason and conspiracy to destabilize Nigeria

During the hearing, some of the detainees appeared malnourished and were too weak to stand.

According to the bail condition, Egwuatu said each defendant must provide two sureties in like sum.

The HOPE BEHIND BARS AFRICA (Criminal Justice Reforms) disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @hopebehindbar

The presiding judge explained that one should be a civil servant, and the other should be a family member i.e parent or sibling.

Other bail conditions include: ⁠the civil servant should produce an employment letter, last promotion letter, 2 passports, and a valid ID.

Minors are to be remanded at a borstal home, while the adult suspects are to be remanded at Kuje Custodial Centre pending perfection of bail.

Legit.ng recalls that in a viral video, one of the minors fainted while standing trial before the federal high court in Abuja on Friday, November 1.

The incident forced the judge to leave the courtroom while lawyers rushed the victim to the court clinic.

EndBadGovernance Protest: Nigerians react to Tinubu's speech

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu addressed Nigerians in a live broadcast on August 4, acknowledging their grievances and outlining plans to address them during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Nigerians reacted to the speech on social media, with some expressing support and patience, while others criticised the president for allegedly failing to address fundamental issues.

The reactions were mixed, with some calling for an end to the protests and others demanding more concrete actions to alleviate hunger and address unpaid stipends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng