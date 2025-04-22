WAEC has barred 574 secondary schools in Nigeria from conducting the 2025 WASSCE due to confirmed examination malpractice

The examination body stated that the affected schools’ licences have been revoked and their recognition as exam centres withdrawn

Nearly 2 million students from over 23,000 schools have registered for the 2025 WASSCE, which begins on Thursday, April 24, 2025

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has withdrawn the licences of 574 secondary schools in Nigeria, barring them from participating in the conduct of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 24.

The announcement was made by Dr Amos Dangut, Head of WAEC’s National Office, during a press briefing held at the Council’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos.

A total of 574 secondary schools in Nigeria have had their licences withdrawn by WAEC. Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Schools caught in exam malpractice scandal

Dr Dangut revealed that the punitive action followed confirmed cases of examination malpractice at the affected schools.

As a result, the institutions will no longer be recognised as examination centres for any WAEC-conducted exams.

“This year, we have shared with the government a total of 574 schools that have had their recognition withdrawn. These schools had their licences revoked due to misconduct during previous examinations.

“As far as WAEC is concerned, these schools no longer exist for the purpose of conducting our exams,” he stated..

He noted that this measure aligns with WAEC’s renewed effort to uphold the integrity of its examinations and discourage institutionalised malpractice.

WAEC notifies federal government

The examination body confirmed that it had forwarded the list of the delisted schools to the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant authorities to ensure enforcement and prevent any attempt at backdoor participation, Punch reported.

WAEC, Dangut said, would continue to collaborate with both state and federal education bodies to enforce disciplinary measures across all tiers of education.

“It is not enough to sanction the students or invigilators. The schools themselves must be held accountable for systemic malpractice,” Dangut asserted.

Nearly 2 million candidates set for 2025 WASSCE

Despite the ban, WAEC disclosed that preparations for the 2025 WASSCE are well underway. A total of 1,973,253 candidates from 23,554 schools have registered for the examination.

The figures include 979,228 male candidates and 994,025 female candidates, marking a balanced gender representation in this year’s registration.

WAEC assured candidates, parents, and the general public that adequate measures are being put in place to ensure smooth and credible conduct of the exams nationwide.

WAEC: Zero tolerance for exam fraud

Reasons Emerge as WAEC Bans 574 Schools From Conducting 2025 WASSCE

WAEC’s action sends a clear message to institutions that systematic collusion, impersonation, and other forms of cheating will no longer be tolerated.

The Council reiterated its commitment to maintaining academic standards and protecting the value of certifications issued under its name.

Dr Dangut concluded:

“We are determined to sanitise the examination process. All stakeholders must join hands to ensure our students succeed through merit, not malpractice.”

FG clarifies age limit for WAEC, NECO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said students who want to write WASSCE and NECO examinations are not restricted by the 18-year-old age limit.

The minister of state for education, Dr Tanko Sununu, made this clarification in Abuja on Friday and explained the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman's earlier stance.

He noted that Mamman's position meant the UTME candidates were restricted to age 18 as well as admission seekers, adding that it was in accordance with the National Policy on Education.

