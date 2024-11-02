Counsel to the federal government, Rimazonte Ezekiel, said the #Endbadgovernance Protesters arraigned in court are not minors

Ezekiel said the #Endbadgovernance Protesters are all adults, who are married and some are university graduates

Legit.ng reports that the protesters, mostly minors were charged with alleged treason and conspiracy to destabilize Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Counsel to the federal government, Rimazonte Ezekiel, said all the 72 #EndBad Governance protesters that were arraigned in court are all adults.

Legit.ng recalls that defendants were arraigned in the Federal High Court Abuja on Friday, November 1 for participating in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protesters against hunger and economic hardship.

The protesters, mostly minors were charged with alleged treason and conspiracy to destabilize Nigeria.

Ezekiel said none of the protesters is a minor and most of them are married and are university graduates.

He stated this while speaking with journalists after the defendants were arraigned at the federal high court in Abuja on Friday, November 1.

In the video which was shared by Channels Television via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @channelstv, the lawyer said the boys were arrested in Kaduna and Zaria.

He asked Nigerians to dismiss the reports that the protesters are minors.

''These boys that we brought to the court today are all adults. Most of them are married men. None of them is a minor. Some of them are university graduates.

“The small kids you are seeing here, they came with some of their parents to come and greet their loved ones. They are not the real suspects standing trial in this case. These boys were arrested in Kaduna and Zaria”

Police speak on charging minors to court.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) defended its decision to charge teenagers to court for participating in the nationwide Endbadgovernance protest.

The Force PRO, Muyiwa Ogunjobi, said anybody who is more than 7 years old can be charged to court.

Ogunjobi accused the teenagers of hijacking the nationwide protest, being violent, and flying the Russian flag.

