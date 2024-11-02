The IGP Kayode Egbetokun has said that the minors who fainted in court on Friday, November 1, were deliberate and scripted

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun claims that the fainting of six suspects in court was a deliberate act to attract negative attention. This incident occurred during the arraignment of 76 suspects, mostly minors who appeared malnourished, in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Egbetokun, in a statement signed by the force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the six suspects who fainted were promptly given medical aid, demonstrating the Police Force's commitment to the welfare of those in their custody.

The statement reads in part:

“Today, an unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to attract negative attention."

Abuja court fainting: Can minors be prosecuted?

The police boss emphasized that under Nigerian law, individuals who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are accountable for their actions, regardless of their age. This principle aligns with global practices, where accountability is upheld for young individuals who commit serious offences.

At the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, November 1, the suspects are charged with destruction of public property, threats to national security, terrorism, arson, and treasonable felony. The Police Force has ensured fairness and accountability under the rule of law throughout the detention and arraignment process.

The court granted each minor bail set at N10 million, sparking widespread domestic and international criticism. Egbetokun urges citizens not to show bias in the case, assuring that the police will remain transparent throughout the legal process.

