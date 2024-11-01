Seventy-six #EndBadGovernance protesters, mostly minors, faced arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja, charged with alleged treason and conspiracy to destabilize Nigeria

During the hearing, some of the detainees appeared malnourished and were too weak to stand

The protesters were arrested during nationwide demonstrations against economic hardship held from August 1 to 10

Seventy-six #EndBadGovernance protesters appeared at the Federal High Court in Abuja for their scheduled arraignment before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

They face a ten-count charge including alleged treason and conspiracy to commit a felony with intent to destabilize Nigeria, under sections 96 and 97 of the Penal Code Act.

Protesters arraigned in court. Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The protesters, who are mainly minors, appeared malnourished, with four being hastily rushed out of the courtroom as they couldn't stand on their feet.

76 protesters arraigned for treason

Looking very sickly, they wriggled in pain. All seventy-six were arrested and detained during the nationwide protest from August 1 to 10, sparked by widespread economic hardship, prompting many Nigerians to express their grievances.

The arrests were made in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano, with the protesters accused of treason among other charges.

The protesters are; Nura Ibrahim 24yrs, Abdulbasi Abdusalami, 34yrs, Ahmed Yusuf 25yrs, Awolu Abdulahi 21yrs, Umar Musa 15yrs, Muhammadu Mustapha 16yrs, Umar Muhammed 23yrs, Umar Inusa 18yrs, Abdullahi Sani 21yrs, Abba Usman 30yrs, Ibrahim Rabiu 16yrs, Abubakar San, 19yrs, Abubakar Abdullahi 18yrs, Amir Muhammed 17yrs, Umar Ali 17yrs, Saminu SANI 22yrs, Muhammed Musa 14yrs, Suleiman Dauda 18yrs, Ismail Abdullah 27yrs and Haruna Suleiman 22yrs.

Others are: Bello Abdullahi 23yrs, Usman Yunusa 20yrs, Umar UMAR 25yrs, Sani Aliyu 17yrs, Yusuf Lawal 21yrs, Abba Adamu 22yrs, Abbas Hamza 20yrs, Tasiu Lawal 16yrs, Jamilu Haruna 16yrs, Usman MOHAMMED 20yrs, Aminu Usaini 20yrs, Aminu Mohammed 24yrs, Abdullahi Suleiman 16yrs, Bilal Auwalu 15yrs, Umar Kabir 22yrs, Abubakar Ibrahim 18yrs, Usman Yusuf 22yrs, Abubakar ADAM 16yrs, Suleiman Ali 16yrs, Mubarak Hamza 23yrs, Ibrahim Musa 24yrs, Samani ALI 25yrs, Yahaya Sani 20yrs, Umar Sani 26yrs, Abbas Haliru 24yrs, Sani Idris 17yrs, Tashiru Mohammed 18yrs, Abdulaziz Abubakar 15yrs, Usman Sirajo 16yrs and Musa Adam 22yrs.

