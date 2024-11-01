A dramatic scene unfolded at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, November 1, as a 15-year-old defendant, among 76 persons to be arraigned for participating in the recent EndBadGovernance protest, collapsed before the trial Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

The reportedly frail-looking minor slumped as the charge was about to be read, prompting the judge to halt proceedings and return to his chambers.

Vanguard reported that the incident sparked an emotional response from the defendant's co-defendants, mostly minors, who wept uncontrollably. Lawyers in the courtroom quickly came to the boy's aid, rushing him to the court's clinic. This disturbing event raises concerns about the well-being of the defendants, particularly given that they have spent over 80 days in police custody.

According to activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju, the 76 defendants face a 10-count charge, marked FCH/ABJ/CS/503/2024, related to their alleged involvement in the protests in Abuja and Kano. The police allege that the defendants conspired to commit felony and treason offences contrary to Sections 96 and 97 of the Penal Code.

The charges stem from protests held between July 31 and August 4 in Abuja and Kano metropolis, where the defendants allegedly acted in concert with intent to destabilize Nigeria. The prosecution, led by DCP Simon Lough, SAN, claims the defendants committed treason, punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

