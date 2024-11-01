36 states have rejected the National Tax Reforms Bill introduced by President Tinubu's government

The governors urged President Tinubu to withdraw the controversial tax bill submitted to the National Assembly for approval, for further consultations with stakeholders

This was after 19 northern governors and top traditional rulers from the region rejected the bill, claiming that the proposed model would be at the disadvantage of the northern states and other less industrial regions

State House, Abuja - In a decisive move, the 36 state governors of Nigeria under the aegis of the the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have called for the immediate withdrawal of the National Tax Reforms Bill.

This demand threatens the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the Taiwo Oyedele-led Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms committee.

The governors, speaking during Thursday's meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw the Reforms Bill from the National Assembly for more comprehensive consultations.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state announced this as part of resolutions reached at the council’s 144th meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

Makinde disclosed to the press that council members agreed that it was necessary to allow for consensus building and understanding of the bills among Nigerians.

The meeting, which included a presentation by Oyedele, ultimately failed to persuade the governors regarding Tinubu’s plan to overhaul the taxation system aimed at achieving effective economic growth and increasing the tax-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio.

“Today (Thursday), NEC took a presentation from the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. The primary focus is fair taxation, responsible borrowing and sustainable spending,” Makinde stated.

This move by the 36 governors was after governors of the 19 northern states aired their strong displeasure with the Tax Bill.

The governors particularly rejected the proposed shift to a Derivation-based Model for Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution.

The Punch reported on Friday, November 1, 2024.

