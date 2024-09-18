The governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has expressed concern over the current economic hardship occasioned by Bola Tinubu's reforms and policies

Makinde expressed concern over the current economic struggles faced by Oyo residents and noted that his government will only support policies that benefit the public financially

The governor stated this on Wednesday as he declined assent to the presumptive tax bill, due to hardship

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Wednesday, September 18, declined assent to the Presumptive Tax Bill passed by the state House of Assembly, in consideration of the current plight of the people.

Makinde rejects tax bill, cites economic hardship

Makinde declined his assent to the Bill because it would inflict more pain on the poor masses in the state.

As reported by The Punch, Makinde said that the people are hungry and angry as a result of the current economic reality in the country.

“Anything that will put money in the pocket of the people is what I'm interested in so they can use on where the shoe pinches. At this time, I’m not interested in whatever policy that will empty their pockets. I’ll continue to fight poverty and not fight the poor,” he said.

Makinde made his position on the bill known, while flagging off the upgrade of Samuel Akintola Airport to an international standard.

The Oyo state governor maintained that he would not implement the bill for the moment.

Speaking further, Makinde, however, praised the assembly for the initiative, which, he believed, was directed at raising the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

Details about the new tax bill

Last week Thursday, the Oyo State House of Assembly passed into law the State Presumptive Tax Bill, 2023, which provides for the imposition, administration, and collection of presumptive tax on individuals and entities whose income cannot be ascertained due to lack of financial records.

Enterprises captured for various presumptive tax rates, include artists and sign writers, barbers, bricklayers, carpenters, grinding mills, gas refilling depots, hairdressers, horticulturists, photographers, plank sellers, plumbers, welders, mechanics, block makers, saw millers, book stores, typing studios

