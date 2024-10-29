On Monday, October 28, 19 northern governors held a strategic meeting in Kaduna state to address security and developmental issues affecting the region

The meeting, led by the chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe state, Muhammad Yahaya, also had monarchs and in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

After key deliberations, they rejected the Nigeria Tax Reform Bill sent to the National Assembly recently by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and cited their major concern

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governors of the 19 northern states have aired their strong displeasure on the recent Tax Reform Bill the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

19 governors reject Tinubu’s Tax bill. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The governors particularly rejected the proposed shift to a Derivation-based Model for Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, October 29, they claimed that the proposed model would be at the disadvantage of the northern states and other less industrial regions.

The governors, under the auspices of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, voiced their strong opposition after a strategic meeting in Kaduna state on Monday, October 28.

19 governors: ‘Tax reform not favourable to North’

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the group decried the contents of the recent Tax Reform Bill.

They disapproved the policy and noted that the VAT is currently remitted based on the location of company headquarters rather than where goods and services are consumed.

They added that the measure will negatively affect the distributed revenue from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The communique read in part:

“The forum notes with dismay the content of the recent Tax Reform Bill that was forwarded to the National Assembly.”

The Cable confirmed the development in their publication on Tuesday.

Source: Legit.ng