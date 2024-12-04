Breaking: Senate sets up committee to review Tinubu’s tax reform bills

BREAKING: Senate Takes Action On Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has constituted a committee to review President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reform bills
The committee is headed by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) is to report back before the public hearing on the bills.
The Deputy Senate President Barau I Jibrin (APC, Kano North) made this known during plenary on Wednesday, December 4.
According to Daily Trust, the committee will address the grey areas in the controversial tax reform bills.
Barau said the committee will consult with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the executive arm, and other critical stakeholders.
Source: Legit.ng
