FCT, Abuja - The protests demanding the investigation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has entered the second week.

A coalition of lawyers and civil rights groups is holding Ahmed accountable for alleged corruption, abuse of power, and regulatory compromise.

The group accused Ahmed of diversion of over $5 million in public funds to finance the luxurious foreign education of his children.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dan Okwa and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Okwa said the group will continue to protest until justice is served and Ahmed is brought to book for his alleged crimes.

He said these actions are necessary to restore public trust in the NMDPRA and ensure accountability in the management of public resources.

The protesters called on the Attorney General of the Federation to ensure the law prevails in the matter.

He said the group is not intimidated by the powers that Ahmed may wield.

"We won't stop the protest until Engr. Farouk Ahmed is brought to justice. The allegations against him are serious, and we demand a thorough investigation.

"We will not back down until the truth is revealed, and he is held accountable for his actions. The Nigerian people deserve better than to be looted by public officials.

"We will not rest until Engr. Ahmed's source of wealth is thoroughly investigated, and he is made to refund any stolen funds. Engr. Ahmed's actions are a clear example of the rot in our system.

"We demand that the Attorney General take immediate action to investigate these allegations and prosecute him if found guilty. Anything less would be a betrayal of the public trust."

Clerics, Lawyers Join ‘Ahmed- Farouk -Must -Go’ Protest

Recall that lawyers and clerics joined protests calling for the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

The protesters demanded a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and regulatory compromise against Ahmed.

The NMDPRA boss is accused of diversion of millions in public funds for luxurious foreign education, abuse of office, and conflict of interest.

Protesters demand resignation of NMDPRA boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that protesters from the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms occupied the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, ICPC, and CCB in Abuja.

They demanded the immediate resignation of Ahmed over an alleged $5 million scandal.

The convener of the protest, Dan Okwa, gave a list of the allegations against the NMDPRA boss on Monday, June 23, 2025.

