Sam Larry has shared a new post on social media after he addressed the allegations linking him to the harassment and alleged assault of Mohbad

The socialite shared a series of pictures on his page with a message to people wishing him both ill and well

Sam Larry's post stirred reactions as social media users flooded his page as many clapped back at him

Controversial socialite Sam Larry has further ignited reactions with his recent post following his viral interview with social media critic, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sam Larry addressed the allegations linking him to the alleged assault of late singer Mohbad.

Speaking with VeryDarkMan, Sam Larry claimed he never physically attacked Mohbad.

According to the socialite, he only confronted Mohbad over an unpaid debt during a video shoot with singer Zlatan Ibile.

“I did not threaten Mohbad with boys. I only went to the beach to buy something for my child. When I got there, I saw Mohbad and others shooting a video, so I approached them, and some of the beach boys followed me,” he said.

Following Sam Larry's interview with VeryDarkMan, the socialite trended online as some netizens dug up videos as evidence, while lashing out at him.

Sam Larry shares new post amid criticism

The socialite, in a post, via his Instagram page, shared pictures of himself stylishly dressed

He also sent a message to people him wishing good and bad. Sam Larry wrote,

"you wish me bad you see bad you wish me good you see good ire o Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah."

Sam Larry's post below:

Reactions trail Sam Larry's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens flooded Sam Larry's page, criticising him.

Read the comments below:

opeyemioluwa_12 commented:

"Those people liking your post and praising you here eni jo ku re....apanileku Jaye oshi."

adegokequadrit said:

"Karma is coming to mysteriously."

seyi180555 wrote:

"You forget something sha the camera was rolling at that day when you are your boys came in with cane maybe you forget the crew have the evidence."

officially_confy said:

"Despite ur money and connection may it never buy u peace of mind, the ground u walk will continue to speak against yuh."

officially_confy wrote:

"May it never be well with u in the morning, May it never be well with yuh in the day or in the night, ur days shall be slippery. U will surely drink ur shame, wickedness and all the innocent blood yuh have taken with rise against yuh nothing or anyone can help."

highestfred001 said:

"He bullied him true true but no him pai am, make dem first do that DNA first Abeg."

wf_bakare wrote:

"Baba mi you never arrive oo even thou you vdm wan help you , it won’t comot my mind say na you threaten him before he died."

