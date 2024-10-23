At least five ministers have been sacked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, October 23

President Tinubu made the decision after the federal executive council meeting at the State House, Abuja

The sack of the five ministers is part of President Tinubu's restructuring of ministries and ministerial Portfolios

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked no fewer than five ministers from his cabinet.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet leading to the sack of the five ministers. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/@DailyJusticeAct/@DeeOneAyekooto

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu has also created a new Ministry of Regional Development to manage the affairs of the Niger Delta and other development commissions.

The five ministers were relieved of their duties after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 23.

Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet leading to the sack of the five ministers.

The minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye and Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman are the popular names on the list.

This was contained in the statement on the Restructuring of Ministries and Ministerial Portfolios shared by Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun

List of ministers Tinubu sacked

Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman SAN OON

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo

Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim

