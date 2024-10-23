Full List of Ministers Tinubu Sacked and Their Portfolios
- At least five ministers have been sacked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, October 23
- President Tinubu made the decision after the federal executive council meeting at the State House, Abuja
- The sack of the five ministers is part of President Tinubu's restructuring of ministries and ministerial Portfolios
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked no fewer than five ministers from his cabinet.
Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.
Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu has also created a new Ministry of Regional Development to manage the affairs of the Niger Delta and other development commissions.
The five ministers were relieved of their duties after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 23.
Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet leading to the sack of the five ministers.
The minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye and Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman are the popular names on the list.
This was contained in the statement on the Restructuring of Ministries and Ministerial Portfolios shared by Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun
List of ministers Tinubu sacked
- Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye
- Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
- Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman SAN OON
- Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo
- Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim
Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye: Tinubu's minister with many controversies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kennedy-Ohanenye has shown more passion and zeal since her resumption into the office over a year ago,
However, Barrister Kennedy-Ohanenye's passion and zeal for her job have been marred by some controversies and criticism.
Top of the criticism is her move to disrupt some events, which she claimed were not authorised by her ministry.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.