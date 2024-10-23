Cabinet Reshuffle: Full List of New Ministers Appointed by Tinubu and Their Portfolios
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his 45-member cabinet, naming seven new members, sacking five and swapping 10 others.
In this report, Legit.ng highlights the new ministers appointed and their portfolios.
|S/N
|Name of minister
|Designation
|Ministry
|1.
|Nentawe Yilwada
|Minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction
|Humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction
|2.
|Muhammadu Maigiri Dingyadi
|Minister of labour and employment
|Labour and employment
|3.
|Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu
|Minister of state foreign affairs
|Ministry of state foreign affairs
|4.
|Jumoke Oduwole
|Minister of industry, trade, and investment
|Trade, industry, and investment
|5.
|Idhi Mukhtar Maiha
|Minister of livestock development
|Federal ministry of livestock development
|6.
|Yusuf Abdullahi Ata
|Minister of state, housing, and urban development
|Federal ministry of housing and urban development
|7.
|Suwaiba Said Ahmad
|Minister of state, education
|Federal ministry of education
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
