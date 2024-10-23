Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his 45-member cabinet, naming seven new members, sacking five and swapping 10 others.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the new ministers appointed and their portfolios.

S/N Name of minister Designation Ministry 1. Nentawe Yilwada Minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction Humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction 2. Muhammadu Maigiri Dingyadi Minister of labour and employment Labour and employment 3. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu Minister of state foreign affairs Ministry of state foreign affairs 4. Jumoke Oduwole Minister of industry, trade, and investment Trade, industry, and investment 5. Idhi Mukhtar Maiha Minister of livestock development Federal ministry of livestock development 6. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata Minister of state, housing, and urban development Federal ministry of housing and urban development 7. Suwaiba Said Ahmad Minister of state, education Federal ministry of education

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng