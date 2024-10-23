Global site navigation

Cabinet Reshuffle: Full List of New Ministers Appointed by Tinubu and Their Portfolios
Nigeria

Cabinet Reshuffle: Full List of New Ministers Appointed by Tinubu and Their Portfolios

by  Ridwan Adeola 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his 45-member cabinet, naming seven new members, sacking five and swapping 10 others.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the new ministers appointed and their portfolios.

S/NName of ministerDesignationMinistry
1.Nentawe YilwadaMinister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reductionHumanitarian affairs and poverty reduction
2.Muhammadu Maigiri DingyadiMinister of labour and employmentLabour and employment
3.Bianca Odumegwu-OjukwuMinister of state foreign affairsMinistry of state foreign affairs
4.Jumoke OduwoleMinister of industry, trade, and investmentTrade, industry, and investment
5.Idhi Mukhtar MaihaMinister of livestock developmentFederal ministry of livestock development
6.Yusuf Abdullahi AtaMinister of state, housing, and urban developmentFederal ministry of housing and urban development
7.Suwaiba Said AhmadMinister of state, educationFederal ministry of education

More to follow...

