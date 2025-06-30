Karimot, Mohbad's sister-in-law, has reacted to the video shared by VeryDarkman, where Zlatan was speaking with Sam Larry

In the clip, Karimot blasted the activist Sam Larry and Zlatan Ibile over the singer's case. She shared a picture of Mohbad and a voice note

Fans agreed with Karimot and encouraged her to share the never-before-seen evidence she was talking about

Karimot Ogunbayo, sister-in-law to the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has reacted to the voice note that social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, shared.

The activist had revisited late Mohbad's case and shared a voice note of what singer Zlatan Ibile told Sam Larry about his colleague.

In the video shared by the controversial woman based abroad, she heaped curses on VDM and Sam Larry.

She claimed that they were born to illegitimate people and dragged their parents in her video.

According to her, it wasn’t just Zlatan Ibile who has evidence of what happened to Mohbad before his death.

She also claimed that she has never-before-seen videos, which she can release if the situation warrants it.

Karimot claimed that both VDM and Sam Larry were lying about what happened to her in-law.

Karimot shares picture of Mohbad, note

Also in her video, Karimot shared a picture of late Mohbad and claimed that he was allegedly beaten by Sam Larry before his death.

According to her, Mohbad sent a picture and voice note to someone who asked after his welfare because he was worried about her.

Karimot also shared a voice note recorded by the late Mohbad in the post. She stated that Mohbad was allegedly reporting Sam Larry to someone in the voice note and video, as he showed places he was allegedly beaten by Sam Larry.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Karimot was seen crying online and refused to be comforted. She said she does not want to die and shared the reason they were after her life.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Karimot's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Karimot's video as seen below:

@osotimehinfabian commented:

"Haa ,Aunty Karimo de ooo. Even to attend to her child Nawa ooo."

@therealsimisolaa shared:

"Sha no show her face o, no koba omo olomo."

@amole_tosin said:

"Abeg who Karimo dey side ....Cos small time,she will start cursing the sister ,which side she dey self ,mk we know how we wan send thunder."

@nkiru59 wrote:

"Speak While They’re Still Breathing, not after they’re gone. It’s always after the tragedy that the voices suddenly rise. Why now? Why only after his demise do we hear all these stories about abuse? Was it the abuse that claimed his life, or was it a medical error? Either way, where were all these voices when he was alive, when help could have made a difference?"

@tomsakeeb stated:

"We can excuse her craziness, but she has some valid points. VDM and co should stop their lies, the only reason they have been able to get away with so much is because of Mohbad’s father’s behaviour. They should just bury the boy and allow his soul to rest."

Karimot speaks about Wunmi, Mohbad's mother

Legit.ng had reported that Karimot, Wunmi's sister, made some bold claims Mohbad's widow and her mother-in-law.

In a new video made by the woman, who lives abroad, she claimed that Wunmi used to prevent her mother-in-law from gaining favour from her son.

