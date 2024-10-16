Nigerian Governor Orders Immediate Payment of New Minimum Wage
- Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, has announced that the new minimum wage payment would commence in October
- Kingsley Emu, the SSG, announced the development after holding a meeting with the labour leaders in the state
- At the meeting, which was attended by members of the NLC, TUC and the NJC, the implementation procedure of the new minimum wage was discussed
Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the payment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state, effective October. Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Kingsley Emu announced this decision during a meeting with leaders of organized labour.
The meeting, attended by representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), aimed to discuss the implementation of the new minimum wage. Governor Oborevwori's directive demonstrates his commitment to prioritizing workers' welfare.
According to Emu, the governor directed the immediate payment of the new minimum wage despite some uncertainties surrounding consequential adjustments and their impact on the state's cash flow. This move showcases Governor Oborevwori's labour-friendly stance.
NLC praises Delta governor over minimum wage
The state's Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, praised Governor Oborevwori for his prompt approval. Ofobruku stated that the governor's decision has made labour easier, fulfilling his previous assurance to implement the new minimum wage upon the release of the necessary chart.
The implementation of the new minimum wage is a significant development for Delta State workers, reflecting the government's dedication to improving their living standards. This move is expected to boost morale and productivity among civil servants.
Governor Oborevwori's proactive approach to workers' welfare has earned him accolades from labour leaders. As the state begins paying the new minimum wage, workers can expect improved financial stability, and the state can anticipate enhanced economic activity.
Source: Legit.ng
