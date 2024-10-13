The governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi, has suspended one of his top aides, Alhaji Bashir Ado

Ado, the special adviser on salary and pensions to the state government, was sacked for passing the wrong information regarding the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to workers

The secretary to the state government, Bala Ibrahim, confirmed the development in a statement issued to the press and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has suspended his special adviser on salary and pensions, Alhaji Bashir Ado, over an alleged premature statement on N70,000 minimum wage.

Governor Namadi suspends aide over minimum wage statement. Photo credit: Jigawa state government

Source: Facebook

The secretary to the state government, Bala Ibrahim, made this known in a statement issued to the press in Dutse, Jigawa state capital, on Saturday, October 12.

According to Ibrahim, the government viewed with serious concern, a statement circulating in various sections of the media alleging that Governor Namadi has approved N70,000 as a new minimum wage for workers in the state.

“This sounds embarrassing and premature as the committee headed by the Head of the State Civil Service, set up by the government to advise on the appropriate wage is yet to complete its assignment and submit a report,” Ibrahim said.

Speaking further, he explained that as a result of the development, the governor has approved the immediate suspension of Ado, pending findings of a committee set up under the chairmanship of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Bello Abdulkadir, The Punch reported.

The SSG added that the committee, which was given two weeks to submit its report is to investigate the source, the actual content of the alleged statement, and the motive behind it.

Ibrahim named Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdullahi Muhammmad, and Permanent Secretary of Establishment and Service Matters, Office of the SSG, Muhammad Hahaha, as members of the committee, NAN reported.

Read more about minimum wage here:

Minimum wage: Gombe ready to pay workers N70,000 salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state said the state will implement the national minimum wage from October

The Gombe minimum wage negotiation committee, headed by Deputy Governor Dr Manassah Jatau, announced this on Thursday, October 10

The committee noted that the state government has scheduled October for workers to receive the agreed-upon wage

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng