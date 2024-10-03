Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, on Thursday, October 3, reacted to VDM's allegations involving his son, Falz

Falana denied having anything to do with popular crossdresser Bobrisky and his alleged bribing of prison officials to serve his prison sentence outside the correctional facility

The renowned lawyer spoke after VeryDarkMan had alleged that he (Falana) sought a presidential pardon for Bobrisky in exchange for N10 million

Nigeria's Senior Advocate, Femi Falana, has reacted to the scandal involving popular social media personality Bobrisky, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On Thursday, October 3, Falana denied the bribery and corruption allegations involving him and his son, Falz, linked to Bobrisky’s reported prison sentence.

Recall that the allegation of bribery against the anti-graft agency and the Nigeria Correctional Service followed a trending social media voice conversation involving a crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, sentenced earlier this year to six months in prison for abuse of the naira.

The trending voice conversation suggested that Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, paid N15 million to EFCC to drop charges of money laundering initially made against him and that he spent time in a VIP facility instead of prison.

Speaking with Channels TV on Politics Today programme, Femi Falana reacted to VDM's allegations.

"Infantile radicalism. Some of our young people are not prepared to look at the provisions of the law with respect to the law on defamation. They just simply go out there to embarrass people."

"Bobrisky never spoke to me. I have never met him. I do not know him from Adam."

VDM replies Femi Falana

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had replied the letter written to him by Femi Falana and the lawsuit made against him by Falz.

The father and son reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory, but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter.

