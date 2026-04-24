Daddy Freeze reacted to Yul Edochie’s comment on Roby Ekpo’s emotional interview, questioning his advice and sparking debate online

The drama followed Roby Ekpo’s viral emotional interview and Do2dtun’s defence, which focused on mental health and the importance of speaking up instead of suffering silently in troubled relationships

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some supporting emotional expression in men, while others criticised both Yul's advice and Daddy Freeze's personal attack on the actor

Media personality Daddy Freeze has criticised Nollywood actor Yul Edochie regarding his remarks on OAP Roby Ekpo’s crashed marriage with Mayowa Lambe.

Roby's controversial interview sparked massive public backlash, prompting broadcaster Do2dtun to defend him by insisting that prioritising mental health and speaking out is far better than suffering in silence.

Daddy Freeze criticises Yul Edochie after his controversial advice on Roby Ekpo’s emotional interview sparks debate online. Photo: daddyfreeze/yuledochie/robyekpo

Source: Instagram

Disagreeing with Roby Ekpo's emotional approach, Yul Edochie dismissed the tears and suggested that he should simply find 5 attractive replacements and get them all pregnant simultaneously.

“My brother, Do2 speaking out is ok. Crying is totally unacceptable. Rather than cry for a woman, replace her with 5 new hot women, impregnate all of them at once”.

This advice deeply irritated Daddy Freeze, who immediately questioned the actor's intelligence for making such an impractical suggestion.

Daddy Freeze explained that Roby's publicly discussed lack of sexual stamina makes it physically impossible for him to handle several women, noting that only a highly active man performing multiple times daily could ever achieve that.

“I am seeing all sorts of comments like Roby, why are you crying. Yul Edochie said he should marry his second wife and get all of them pregnant on the same day. Shey Roby wey dey knack like Tyson wan impregnate seven women on the same day? This Yul e be like say you no too get sense like that. Shey na man wey dey impregnate twice a week wan knack seven women. Person wey one impregnate seven women dey knack 2 or 3 times a day”.

Watch Daddy Freeze's video below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

A concerned fan commented, @itz_adaorah:

“It’s very okay for a man to cry once in a while, they are also human, He loved her wholeheartedly. But he sure needs to move on ASAP and get the new lady pregnant too, with twins if possible.😍😍”

Another user wrote, @evytee123k:

“Yul, you need to heal from whatever that has broken you because I see anger in your speech....we dont have the right to judge anyone in marriage. If it is not working out,walk away”

One follower reacted, @rayartworld:

“Crying is completely fine... Even Timi Dakolo that sat not too far from him was teary”

A fan noted, @oboks_again:

“U took it too personal Freeze, He is jst tryin to make d bereaved uphold his masculinity 👍😁”

Another netizen said, @tindorisclosetofficial:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 yul na mu_mu before dts d karma judy Austin deserves , not every voice that speaks on Nollywood has sense know that and know peace”

An Instagram user stated, @realgoose_bee:

“Honestly my brothers, ending up with just one woman is not the best option because that one woman will always do shakara for you and even try to frustrate you. By the time you have two wife or more, they will be in competition among themselves looking for a way to please you , this one will be trying to satisfy you to show she’s better than the rest, they will humble”

Media personality Daddy Freeze slams Yul Edochie over insensitive advice to Roby Ekpo about his failed marriage, sparking heated social media reactions. Photo: daddyfreeze/yuledochie/robyekpo

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze speaks on interfaith marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze reacted to the debate on interfaith marriages between Christians and Muslims.

He criticised pastors who warned against such unions, saying love should come before religion or tribe.

The media personality added that religion and tribe are assigned at birth, while love is a personal choice people should freely make.

Source: Legit.ng