A young lady who wrote the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has celebrated herself on social media over her UTME result

In a TikTok video, she showed netizens how she checked her 2026 UTME result on her smartphone via the SMS code, and it emerged

Reacting to her UTME score, the lady admitted that she was really blown away, revealing that she had fasted and prayed

A young lady, named Fagbemi Fareedah, has expressed her excitement on TikTok due to her performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Fagbemi, in a TikTok video shared on April 21, captured the moment she checked her UTME result on her phone using the SMS code.

A young lady displays her 2026 UTME result and revealed she fasted and prayed. Photo Credit: @the_real_fareedah, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Lady celebrates her UTME result

In the TikTok video, Fareedah's result emerged after she sent 'UTMERESULT' to the number 55019. Fareedah scored a total of 272: She had 61 in English, 82 in economics, 55 in mathematics and 74 in commerce.

Reacting to her result, an elated Fareedah wrote that she was really shocked to score 272. She expressed gratitude to God for her UTME score, and took joy in the fact that her late night reading, prayer and fasting were not in vain.

She added that her result is proof that God has never forsaken us.

"My result really shocked me 272🥹😭♥️ I'm really greatful to God, all my late night reading,prayer and fasting didn't go to waste. This is proof that God never forsaken us," Fareedeah wrote.

A young lady who fasted and prayed has shared her 2026 UTME result. Photo Credit: @the_real_fareedah, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

See her UTME result in the TikTok video below:

Lady's 2026 UTME result stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's UTME result below:

AYZAH🌸 said:

"Matric to convo🥰 insha'allah."

Rayzee said:

"U tried keep it up😊. Congrats."

Den JAZZY said:

"I thank God for the salvation of my soul,and getting 180 in JAMB,as an ART student that convert to science 3 month ago. without any tutorial."

E💕w💋a🌸t💖o💝m🌟i💋l🥰o🤩la said:

"Congratulations 🎉 my own is 188 and I did not do any tutorial, infact I did not read any past questions am just grateful."

🖤 Hardey ❤️ Jorkeh 💞 Yen🥹😊 said:

"The cut-off mark of the school i want to enter is 170 but instead i scored 185😮‍💨 i wish i could score more than 185."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a science student who thought that she would score 180 had displayed her UTME result.

Lady frustrated over her UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got frustrated after seeing her UTME result.

Shortly after JAMB announced the release of the first set of results, Victor Blessing checked hers and was distressed by her performance. Taking to her TikTok page on April 20, 2026, the young lady displayed her UTME result, which she checked via SMS, and admitted that it was not the result that she had prayed for.

Victor Blessing had 184 on aggregate. She scored 52/100 in English language, 44/100 in physics, 50/100 in biology and 38/100 in chemistry.

Source: Legit.ng