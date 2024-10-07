Femi Falana, a respected human rights lawyer, has raised an alarm over his legal actions against Verydarkman

Falana described the individuals behind the threats as "mentally deranged," and alleged that they threatened to burn his office and kill his daughter if he takes a legal action against VDM

VDM released a trending voice conversation suggesting that Bobrisky, paid N15 million to EFCC to drop charges of money laundering and also alleged Falana received N10 million from Bobrisky

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has disclosed that some people have threatened to burn his office and kill his daughter if he goes ahead with the lawsuit against social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman or VDM.

Bobrisky saga: Falana alleges death threats amid VDM’s allegations. Photo credit: Femi Falana, Bobrisky, VERY DARK MAN FANS (VDM)

Falana alleges death threat if he sues VDM

Falana disclosed this during an interview with SaharaReporters TV.

A short clip of the interview was shared on SaharaReporters' Instagram page on Monday afternoon, October 7.

Falana in the video, alleged that some "mentally deranged persons have threatened to burn his office and kill his daughter if he sued VeryDarkMan."

Falana denies knowing Bobrisky

He granted this interview a few days after he reacted to VDM's allegations involving his son, Falz.

The human rights lawyer, Falana denied having anything to do with popular crossdresser Bobrisky and his alleged bribing of prison officials to serve his prison sentence outside the correctional facility.

The renowned lawyer spoke after VeryDarkMan had alleged that he (Falana) sought a presidential pardon for Bobrisky in exchange for N10 million.

Recall that Falana on Thursday, October 3, reacted to VDM's allegations involving his son, Falz.

Watch Falana's interview with SaharaReporters TV below:

VDM replies Femi Falana

Legit.ng had reported that the activist VDM had replied the letter written to him by Femi Falana and the lawsuit made against him by Falz.

The father and son reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory, but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter.

