Alleged N15m Bribe: House of Reps Invites EFCC Chairman, VDM, Bobrisky
- The House of Representatives has moved to investigate the bribery allegations slammed against EFCC officials and the prison Comptroller General Haliru Nababa
- The House has invited the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, following a viral video in which Bobrisky, alleged that some officers collected N15 million to dismiss his money laundering case
- The concerned parties involved in the allegation are to appear before members of the Green Chamber on Monday, September 30, for questioning
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Following the House of Representatives resolution to investigate allegations of bribery against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the joint committee of the House has extended an invitation to the chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyode.
In a letter dated 27th September 2024, the committee asked the EFCC chairman and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) to appear on Monday the 30th, with all officers involved in the allegation.
As reported by Channels TV, the allegation of bribery against the anti-graft agency and the Nigeria Correctional Service followed a trending social media voice conversation involving a crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, sentenced earlier this year to six months in prison for abuse of the naira.
The trending voice conversation suggested that Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, paid N15 million to EFCC to drop charges of money laundering initially made against him and that he spent time in a VIP facility instead of prison.
The House Committee is also inviting Bobrisky and a social media influencer, Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, who released the voice recording.
Read more about Bobrisky saga here:
- Bishop speaks on why Bobrisky needed to be protected
- EFCC takes action against Bobrisky
- Bobrisky saga: FG orders probe of bribery allegations against prison CG
VDM replies Femi Falana
Legit.ng had reported that the activist had replied the letter written to him by Femi Falana and the lawsuit made against him by Falz.
The father and son reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.
In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory, but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.