The House of Representatives has moved to investigate the bribery allegations slammed against EFCC officials and the prison Comptroller General Haliru Nababa

The House has invited the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, following a viral video in which Bobrisky, alleged that some officers collected N15 million to dismiss his money laundering case

The concerned parties involved in the allegation are to appear before members of the Green Chamber on Monday, September 30, for questioning

Following the House of Representatives resolution to investigate allegations of bribery against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the joint committee of the House has extended an invitation to the chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyode.

In a letter dated 27th September 2024, the committee asked the EFCC chairman and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) to appear on Monday the 30th, with all officers involved in the allegation.

As reported by Channels TV, the allegation of bribery against the anti-graft agency and the Nigeria Correctional Service followed a trending social media voice conversation involving a crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, sentenced earlier this year to six months in prison for abuse of the naira.

The trending voice conversation suggested that Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, paid N15 million to EFCC to drop charges of money laundering initially made against him and that he spent time in a VIP facility instead of prison.

The House Committee is also inviting Bobrisky and a social media influencer, Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, who released the voice recording.

