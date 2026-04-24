A political science graduate has become a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) after her celebratory tweet about her new job as a fuel attendant blew up on the social media platform

In a tweet on April 23, the female graduate informed the public about her new job without shame, and it gained over five million views

The lady's viral tweet also caught the attention of one of the verified handles of TotalEnergies, the filling station she works for

Jemimah, a political science graduate, has gone viral on X after she celebrated her new occupation as a fuel attendant.

"Congrats to me started new Job in an oil company Total Energies," Jemimah tweet on April 23, sharing pictures of herself on duty.

A graduate who became a fuel attendant celebrated her new role on X. Photo Credit: @dav63434

Source: Twitter

Fuel attendant's tweet gains traction

Jemimah's tweet announcing her new role as a fuel attendant quickly gained huge traction, amassing over five million views, 76k likes, 6.2k retweets, and more than 3k comments.

In the comment section, Jemimah revealed that she chose to work as a fuel attendant to make ends meet, while awaiting her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call-up.

"Some of una think say I na watin I Dey survive on, well na watin I Dey actually survive on now for now, I am a graduate Political Science and waiting for my NYSC call up …. Decided to the use this guide and put body and soul together instead of doing [expletive] and other illegal things," she wrote.

She further wrote:

"Not that I am condemning people doing hk o, you all can do what works for you best, love and light.

"Funny enough never thought I will be doing this kind of job before graduation I was laughing at people that do pos and sell fuel."

TotalEnergies reacts to graduate's tweet

TotalEnergies Uganda's verified X handle reacted to Jemimah's tweet, congratulating her on her new job and welcoming her to the family.

"Big congratulations @dav63434. Welcome to the TotalEnergies family. Wishing you a smooth ride on your new journey. Let's power up together!"

A graduate of political science becomes a fuel attendant. Photo Credit: @dav63434

Source: Twitter

See the fuel attendant's tweet below:

Fuel attendant: Graduate's new job elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the fuel attendant's new job below:

@McsmoothTeflon said:

"What is all this congratulations about … go to filling stations there are girls of her age working there, why do it as if she is the first."

@MichealKSongz said:

"Are phones allowed near fuel pumps? Admin should learn health and safety first then take them to Jemimah."

@Synan_MNS said:

"As one of the core values of the company, Safety first. is it in order for her to use a phone next to an active and energised fuel pump? Hopefully, there are also safety signs on the pillars showing No phone use."

@Billionair1w said:

"She's the first woman pump attendant ive seen online for @TotalEnergies, this is good,all the best to her. Shes so proud of her job."

@PragmaticTammy said:

"I wonder what Total Energies Nigeria is doing... Uganda did the needful. Well-done, Admin."

@Boanerge_ said:

"Free Ad! Topup her salary. I am from North Korea and I can see this."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a drama had broken out at a filling station after a fuel attendant refused to sell fuel to a bus driver.

Man marries filling station attendant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had married a filling station attendant.

The lady, Lima Herbals, shared a video on TikTok to tell their amazing love story and how the journey is going so far, so well. In the video, Lima was spotted standing at a filling station where she worked as a pump attendant. She said in the video that her husband came to buy fuel, and they ended up falling in love with each other.

Their relationship has now ended in marriage. The heartwarming wedding video went viral after she posted it.

Source: Legit.ng