The FG on Wednesday, September 25, announced the increase of the monthly allowance for NYSC members from N33,000 to N77,000, "effective July 2024"

Authorities said the upward review is in line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024

However, NYSC members who received their September allowance on Wednesday, October 2, disclosed to Legit.ng that they still got the old pay

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday, October 2, expressed disappointment after receiving their monthly allowance.

Legit.ng had reported in September that the federal government of Nigeria approved the increment of NYSC members' monthly allowance from N33,000 to N77,000.

The NYSC hierarchy had promised to boost the morale of corps members. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

According to a statement signed by Caroline Embu, NYSC's acting director, information and public relations, the increment takes effect from July 2024.

The NYSC said the development is "in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024", adding that the increment was communicated to it earlier on Wednesday, September 25, via a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

The announcement elicited jubilation among NYSC members.

However, when the September allowance was paid on Wednesday, October 2, corps members were credited with N33,000.

Several NYSC members who spoke to Legit.ng on Wednesday evening, October 2, expressed disappointment with the government.

An Osun-based NYSC member, Adebola Yusuf, said:

"I am confused and disappointed, although I am hopeful the arrears will be paid by the end of October."

In the same vein, Isaac Blessing lamented that the N33,000 she received was not what corps members were promised.

She told Legit.ng:

"It is not proper that NYSC just 'whined' us. After all the N77k news, it is N33,000 they still paid."

Ayinde Amusa also expressed his displeasure.

He said:

"It is not the N33k that pains me, it is the way people in my immediate family who told me not to put my mind in the increment will mock me."

Read more on NYSC:

Niger governor gifts corpers N200k each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niger governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the corps members under Batch B Stream I posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus is to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng