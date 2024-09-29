Anti-government protests under the slogan, 'End Bad Governance', are scheduled nationwide on October 1

An increased security presence is likely near all gatherings, particularly in city centres of state capitals near government buildings and transport hubs

Legit.ng reports that the potential for clashes with security forces is elevated, particularly if officials ban the anti-hardship gatherings and activists block major roads

FCT, Abuja - The October 1 planned nationwide protesters have asked President Bola Tinubu to return the subsidy on petrol.

Legit.ng reports that the return of petrol subsidy has been one of the obvious demands of young Nigerians who took to the streets in August to protest the economic woes confronting the country.

The same youths are planning another protest slated for Tuesday, October 1.

Tinubu announced the removal of petrol subsidy during his inaugural speech as President on May 29, 2023. The price per litre of the product jumped from around N184 to over N700 depending on where it is sold in the country. Today, it is sold for over N1,000 in many parts of Nigeria.

Consequently, food prices and basic commodities climbed through the roof as citizens battle economic hardship.

A report by The Punch on Sunday, September 29, noted that organisers of the 'Fearless October 1' protest have declared that the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the military would not stop them from embarking on the demonstration as planned.

It is understood that the organisers have also written to Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), to request security during the demonstration, noting that protest is a fundamental right they would not submit to any state agent.

Nigeria will celebrate its 64th independence on Tuesday, October 1, the day the youths are planning to protest.

Other demands are a reduction of President Tinubu’s cabinet and general cost of governance, and the immediate reform of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Protesters' expectations from Tinubu:

Return fuel subsidy Reform INEC Reform EFCC Amend Nigerian constitution Overhaul the legislature Unconditional release of protesters from the August protest

Presidency moves to stop October protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Tinubu administration commenced moves to prevent a repeat of days of sustained protests in October with the planned 'Fearless In October' protests.

Special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the government's effort to stop the protest.

