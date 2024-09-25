Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has approved the increment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members' monthly allowance to N77,000.

According to a statement signed by Caroline Embu, the NYSC's acting director, information and public relations, the increment takes effect from July 2024.

Before this increment, the monthly allowance for corps members was N33,000.

The NYSC said the development is "in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (amendment) Act 2024", adding that the increment was communicated to it earlier on Wednesday, September 25, via a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

Legit.ng recalls that the director general (DG) of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, paid a visit to Ekpo Nta, the chairperson of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission. At the meeting, he solicited a robust welfare package for corps members.

Following the increment, the NYSC boss expressed gratitude to the Bola Tinubu-led administration. He said he is optimistic that "it will not only bring the much-needed succour to the corps members but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation".

