BREAKING: Jubilation as Nigerian Govt Increases NYSC Members Allawee, New Pay Unveiled
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has approved the increment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members' monthly allowance to N77,000.
According to a statement signed by Caroline Embu, the NYSC's acting director, information and public relations, the increment takes effect from July 2024.
Before this increment, the monthly allowance for corps members was N33,000.
The NYSC said the development is "in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (amendment) Act 2024", adding that the increment was communicated to it earlier on Wednesday, September 25, via a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.
Legit.ng recalls that the director general (DG) of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, paid a visit to Ekpo Nta, the chairperson of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission. At the meeting, he solicited a robust welfare package for corps members.
Following the increment, the NYSC boss expressed gratitude to the Bola Tinubu-led administration. He said he is optimistic that "it will not only bring the much-needed succour to the corps members but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation".
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.