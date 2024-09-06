The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has no power to address the non-mobilization.of some HND graduates for NYSC

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates not mobilized for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should direct their grievances to the appropriate authorities.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said it is not within its purview to address the claims of non-mobilisation.

Oloyede stated this during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) in Abuja on Friday, September 6.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, NAPS leadership has allegedly accused JAMB of being responsible for the HND graduates' predicament.

Oloyede clarified that JAMB has no role in its mobilisation for the NYSC because it does not oversee the admission of HND students.

He added that JAMB conducts examinations for admission into universities, national diploma (ND), and Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes, not HND programmes.

“We admit students for ND programmes. Once you graduate and seek HND admission, JAMB has no further role. HND admissions are conducted by individual institutions.”

He said it was sheer ignorance of the mandate of the Board to target JAMB for being responsible for the student predicament.

“You are wasting your time talking to someone who has no involvement in the matter.

“If something affects you, the first step is to identify the root cause so that you don’t apply the wrong solution to a problem that does not exist.”

