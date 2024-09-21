The NYSC director general Brigadier General Y.D. Ahmed has stormed Polling Unit 22, Ward 12 of the Oredo local government area of Edo state

Brigadier General Ahmed made the visit to the polling unit during the Edo governorship election process to boost the morale of corp members deployed for the exercise by INEC

The move came a day after the NYSC DG visited the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army in Benin City to make a case for the corp members' safety during the poll

Brigadier General Y.D. Ahmed, the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was spotted at Polling Unit 22, Ward 12 of the Oredo local government area of Edo state during the governorship election on Saturday, September 21.

According to The Cable, the NYSC boss had visited the polling units to boost the morale of the corp members who have been deployed to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Why NYSC DG visit Edo polling unit

In a trending video, Brigadier General Ahmed was seen engaging the corp members about the activities so far, to which they responded, "no wahala."

This came a day after the NYSC DG called for heightened security measures to protect corps members and NYSC officials participating in the Edo State gubernatorial election.

According to Caroline Embu, the acting director of information and public relations of the NYSC, the DG made the appeal during his advocacy visit to the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army in Benin City on Friday, September 20.

NYSC DG calls for corp members security

General Ahmed emphasized the NYSC's priority on corps members' security and welfare. He noted that 2,550 trained corps members will serve as electoral officers across 18 local government areas.

The NYSC Director-General made the appeal to Major General OG Onubogu, GOC, 2 Div Nigerian Army, who is overseeing election monitoring in Edo State.

The NYSC seeks maximum security to ensure the safe participation of its personnel in the election.

