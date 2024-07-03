Corps Members under the Batch B Stream one serving in Niger state have been promised the sum of N200,000 as bonuses

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago also gave the corps members 20 cows and a trailer load of rice

Bago promised automatic employment to corps members in the medical field upon the completion of their service

Niger state, Paiko - Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the Corps Members under Batch B Stream one posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus is to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

The governor also gave the Nation Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members 20 cows and a trailer load of rice.

He stated this during the opening of the 2024 NYSC Orientation Course for Batch B, Stream One at the NYSC Temporary Camp in Paiko.

Bago also promised to give automatic employment to corps members in the medical field upon the completion of their service.

He further disclosed that the state government will commit N5 billion for the construction of the NYSC State Permanent Orientation Camp.

According to the governor, the NYSC Permanent Camp would be a more befitting accommodation for Corps Members during their Orientation period.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said in the interim, his administration will build more toilets, and provide five boreholes at the NYSC Camp.

